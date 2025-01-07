San Diego county slips back into drought: What to expect this winter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a few wet winters, Southern California is officially back in drought conditions, with San Diego County among the regions affected.

The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of Southern California slipping into moderate drought status. Julie Kalansky, Deputy Director at the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, says San Diegans should be prepared for increasingly extreme conditions.

“We should always be prepared for drought and flood,” she said. Kalansky points to rainfall data collected since 1950, which shows this year falling into the bottom third of the driest years recorded.

“In general, we get at least 50% of our precipitation between December, January, and February,” Kalansky explained.

As January progresses with little rain, she says it's likely our region will remain on the drier side this season, although there's always a chance things could change.

As 10News has reported, last year's record-breaking storm on January 22 caused significant damage countywide.

“We have to be prepared for both of these extremes,” she said. "This is part of our climatology."

As the region navigates another dry winter, experts encourage water conservation and emergency preparedness. Whether it’s conserving water during a drought or safeguarding against floods, adaptability will be key to weathering Southern California’s increasingly unpredictable climate.