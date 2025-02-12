Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego County Sheriff's Office searching for missing girls, cases 'may overlap'

missing girls feb. 11, 2025
ABC 10News viewer
The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing girls: Ariana Espinoza (left) and Sophia Cantin (right).
missing girls feb. 11, 2025
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for two missing girls, and the cases may overlap.

Although the sheriff's office declined to share more information due to the active investigation, flyers from the RAD Movement posted on social media provided details about the missing girls, Sophia Cantin and Ariana Espinoza.

According to the flyer, Cantin was described as a 15-year-old white girl who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has dark brown hair and eyes.

Sophia Cantin -- missing girl
A recent photo of Cantin.

The flyer states Cantin was last seen near Lyons Lane in El Cajon.

Another flyer from the RAD Movement states Espinoza, who is from Lemon Grove, was last seen in Spring Valley, near Lamar Street and Lamar Park. Espinoza was described as a 16-year-old Hispanic girl, who is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair.

Ariana Espinoza missing girl
A photo of Espinoza included on the flyer for her.

If you see either girl, call 911 and notify the RAD Movement at 619-904-0840.

The RAD Movement is an organization committed to helping families reunite with their missing loved ones, regardless of circumstances. Learn more on its website here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!