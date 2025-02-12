San Diego County Sheriff's Office searching for missing girls, cases 'may overlap'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for two missing girls, and the cases may overlap.

Although the sheriff's office declined to share more information due to the active investigation, flyers from the RAD Movement posted on social media provided details about the missing girls, Sophia Cantin and Ariana Espinoza.

According to the flyer, Cantin was described as a 15-year-old white girl who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has dark brown hair and eyes.

ABC 10News viewer A recent photo of Cantin.

The flyer states Cantin was last seen near Lyons Lane in El Cajon.

Another flyer from the RAD Movement states Espinoza, who is from Lemon Grove, was last seen in Spring Valley, near Lamar Street and Lamar Park. Espinoza was described as a 16-year-old Hispanic girl, who is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair.

RAD Movement A photo of Espinoza included on the flyer for her.

If you see either girl, call 911 and notify the RAD Movement at 619-904-0840.

The RAD Movement is an organization committed to helping families reunite with their missing loved ones, regardless of circumstances. Learn more on its website here.