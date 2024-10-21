San Diego County Sheriff's Office on hunt for missing felony suspect last seen in Fallbrook area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Office launched a search Sunday for a felony suspect in the Fallbrook area.

At around 7:55 p.m., a sheriff's helicopter began looking for Alfonso Cruz, who was last seen in the 1000 block of Mission Road.

He was not located as of early Monday morning.

Cruz was described as a thinly built 28-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored flannel shirt and dark pants.

The sheriff's office did not release a photo of Cruz nor did they provide any details on what prompted the search.

Anyone with information about Cruz was asked to call 911.

