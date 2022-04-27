San Diego County Sheriff's Department searches for missing 13-year-old girl in Poway

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – A search was launched Wednesday for a 13-year-old girl reported missing in the Poway area.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said Cassidy Chan was last seen Tuesday, just before 3:30 p.m., at her home in the northern unincorporated area of Poway.

According to sheriff’s officials, Cassidy left her home to take the family’s dog for a walk.

Her family notified authorities when the teen did not come home.

Cassidy is described as Asian, with straight black hair. She is 5 feet 1 and weighs around 100 pounds, officials said.

She was last seen wearing a black O’Neill sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

The dog is described as a small white dog named Lucy.

Sheriff’s officials said, “The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit is working with the Poway Sheriff's Station and the Sheriff's Juvenile Services Group to locate Chan and her dog.”

Anyone with information on the girl is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.