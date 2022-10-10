San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigates man's in-custody death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was taken into San Diego Police custody late Sunday night in City Heights.

Just after 10 p.m., SDPD officers were called to the 3900 block of Redwood Street in response to a disturbance call. Officers arrived to find family members holding down a 23-year-old man who was described as “the aggressor.”

The man was placed in handcuffs, and as officers began speaking to family members, they realized the man was having a medical emergency, prompting officers to remove the cuffs and perform life-saving measures.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital but died after arrival, police confirmed.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide unit is involved in the investigation, which is part of the protocol when an in-custody death occurs.

Details on what prompted the initial call were not released.