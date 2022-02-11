San Diego County Sheriff's Department increasing patrols for Super Bowl weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Drivers throughout San Diego County should expect increased patrol units on Super Bowl Sunday, deputies said Friday.

Starting 3 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department plans to amp up its impaired driving patrols across the county.

According to a release from the department, deputies "will be keeping our roadways safe" by looking for those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Last year, law enforcement throughout San Diego County arrested 18 people during Super Bowl Sunday.

The sheriff's department offered the following tips:

Plan a safe way home before the game begins

Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home

If you're impaired, use a taxi, ride sharing service, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 9-1-1 immediately

Additionally, the department stated: “Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.”