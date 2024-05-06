San Diego County Sheriff's Department: Accused child molester found dead in San Diego jail bunk

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 38-year-old Ramona man who was in a San Diego jail facing several child molestation counts was found dead Sunday in his bunk.

Deputies found Majid Arif Almajid unresponsive in his bunk at the George Bailey Detention Facility around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.

Deputies and jail medical staff attempted to revive Almajid, as did CAL FIRE paramedics, officials said.

Almajid was arrested Dec. 20 by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force for "several counts" of sexual intercourse or sodomy on a child 10 years or younger and oral copulation or sexual penetration on a child 10 years or younger. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail and transferred six days later to the George Bailey Detention Facility.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of Almajid's death. The Sheriff's Homicide Unit was investigating.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.