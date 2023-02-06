San Diego County Sheriff: Jail inmate, 33, dies following medical emergency

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An inmate who was stricken by an unidentified medical emergency last week while in county jail in Vista died Monday, authorities reported.

Ryan Thuresson, 33, was pronounced dead in a hospital shortly before 7 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Thuresson, a convicted felon, had been in custody since Oct. 4, when he was booked on drug and firearms charges, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

Thuresson was found alone and unconscious in his cell on Wednesday morning, Steffen said. Jail staffers performed emergency first-aid prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took him to a trauma center.

The cause of Thuresson's death is under investigation, the lieutenant said.