San Diego County seeks public help for estimates of recent storm damage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County officials put a call out to the public for assistance in estimating how much damage was caused by the recent storms that battered the region.

Residents who experienced damage to their home or small business between Dec. 29, 2022 and Jan. 17 were asked to complete an online survey outlining the extent of the damage.

According to the County Office of Emergency Services, the data collected through the survey will assist in determining how much damage the county experienced and if the damage will quality the region for disaster assistance.

The damage survey form can be completed at www.sdcountyrecovery.com/damages-resulting-from-disaster/.

County officials said completion of the survey will not guarantee that property owners will be eligible for disaster assistance.

Additional information is available at sdcountyrecovery.com or by emailing RecoverySanDiego@sdcounty.ca.gov.