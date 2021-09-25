San Diego County residents trade in 418 unwanted guns for gift cards

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Police collected 418 unwanted guns Saturday at a Guns for Gift Cards event, officials said.

The event was held at Police Plaza, 4020 Murphy Canyon Road, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

San Diegans who brought their unwanted handguns, shotguns and rifles received a $100 Target gift card. Residents who turned in their assault weapons received a $200 gift card.

"Today, we are getting hundreds of guns off the street thanks to the San Diego Police Department's Guns for Gift Cards event," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "A huge thank you to all of our community partners for supporting this important program and coming together to make our city safer."

Police Chief David Nisleit thanked "all our community partners and community members who came together to help get unwanted guns off the street."

All weapons turned in during the event will be destroyed, police said.

