San Diego County Registrar's office looking for bilingual poll workers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Registrar of Voters is looking for bilingual poll workers before the March 5 Presidential Election.

The Registrar's office is searching for poll workers who speak any of the ten specific languages, including Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Somali and Persian.

The San Diego County said poll workers will work at the vote centers for up to 11 days in the two weeks before Election Day and receive a daily stipend.

Depending on their assigned work, the stipend ranges from $135 to $160 for each day at the vote center between Feb. 24 and March 4. On Election Day, March 5, that stipend increases between $220 to $270 due to the extended hours.

Bilingual poll workers can receive an additional $5 for each day they work and a $10 day during elections, the county said.

To apply to be a poll worker, applicants must be 18-years-old, a U.S. citizen and a registered voter in California, or a permanent resident in the U.S. They must also make transportation arrangements to their assigned vote center.

Click here for more information and applicationsto become a poll worker.