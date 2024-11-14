San Diego County receives $250K grant for child safety seat education

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A $250,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety plans to assist San Diego parents and caregivers about the importance of child safety seats, San Diego County announced on Thursday.

The grant program, awarded to the County’s Health and Human Services Agency, is expected to run until Sept. 2025.

The funds will be used for various community outreach events, including education classes, installation training and child safety seat distributions.

Families in need will receive a child safety seat at no cost.

County Health and Human Services Agency spokesperson Barbara Jiménez said they're thrilled to get the word out about the child safety seat education program.

“With this grant, we can provide hands-on training, resources, and support so that every family has the knowledge and tools to keep their children safe," said Jiménez.

According to the county, the money for the California Office of Traffic Safety's grant came via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.