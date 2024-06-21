San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten retires after 23 years of service

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, is retiring after 23 years of service.

She sat down with ABC 10News on her final day at work to reflect on her impactful career.

“It’s a bit bittersweet. There's still so much left to be done, but we have great staff that will continue many of the efforts that we are in the middle of,” Wooten said.

Wooten spent the last 17 years as the County’s lead doctor and the public face of countless health stories — none larger than the pandemic.

When asked about the greatest challenge she faced during COVID-19, she responded, “The lockdown. And just the challenges that it caused to individuals with their jobs, with businesses…just the entire fabric of our society. We recognize that it was a tremendous cost, but a necessary action to take,” she said.

Wooten commended the collaboration of organizations countywide during that time and the life-saving measures they put in place together.

“I don't regret anything. The things that we did, they were necessary, and I'm grateful that we were able to implement them,” she said.

Wooten has spent her career working to eliminate health disparities in traditionally underserved communities. She’s now retiring as a role model to future generations of medical professionals, particularly women of color.

When asked about her retirement plans, she responded, “Just enjoy enjoying life. So that's what I'm looking forward to…enjoying life and being with friends and family.”