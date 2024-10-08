San Diego County property taxes set to break $9 billion mark

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than a million property tax bills are headed to San Diego County property owners Tuesday, with payments expected to generate a record $9.08 billion, the county treasurer-tax collector said.

The 1,017,929 secured property tax bills from 2024-2025 are on the way to property owners this week.

"$9.08 billion is a record-breaking figure, and these property taxes will be put to good use funding critical county and city services," County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said. "Public health, schools, and many more needed services are funded by these tax dollars, so we encourage taxpayers to pay their taxes as early as possible."

He reminded San Diegans that paying early means no penalties. All bills can be viewed -- and paid -- at sdttc.com with an electronic check.

First installments are due Nov. 1 and become delinquent after Dec. 10. The second installment is due Feb. 1, 2025, and becomes delinquent after April 10, 2025.

If you have not received your property tax bill in the mail by Oct. 31, visit sdttc.com. Property owners who have not received their tax bill by October 31 can find their tax bill information online or call the Treasurer-Tax Collector's office at 877-829-4732.

In 2023, McAllister sent out more than one million property tax bills expected to generate $8.63 billion in taxes. The amount owed has increased by around $500 million each year for two consecutive years.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.