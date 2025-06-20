San Diego County property taxes due June 30th

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County property owners who haven't paid their 2024-25 property tax bill now have 10 days to do so or face additional penalties, the treasurer-tax collector said Friday.

The deadline to pay is June 30, according to a news release from Dan McAllister's office.

``On July 1, unpaid bills will go into default and receive an additional $33 redemption fee plus penalties of 1.5% each month," McAllister said. ``That penalty adds up to a hefty 18% per year but is avoidable if payments are received by the June 30 deadline."

McAllister said taxpayers can easily pay their bills online here. If residents use the free e-Check option, there's no additional cost, he added.

Property taxes are due in two installments, with the first being in December, followed by the second in April.

According to the county, each late installment results in a 10% penalty, along with a $10 fee if the second installment is late.

The county has collected 98.66% of property taxes so far this season, officials said.

``For that small percentage of bills that are not yet paid, we want to remind homeowners that there is still time to avoid additional penalties," McAllister said.

Along with increased county penalties, state law mandates that properties in default for five years may be sold at a tax sale, according to McAllister's office.

County officials said the website offers security, convenience and a more environmentally friendly way for residents to pay their bill.

Other payment options are:



Calling 855-829-3773 to pay a secured bill with an e-check or credit card (a 2.19% convenience fee is applied to credit card payments for transaction costs);

Sending a payment to P.O. Box 129009, San Diego, CA 92112; or

Taking the payment to branches or drop boxes (operating hours are at www.sdttc.com).

Payment locations are:



San Diego County Administration Center (which accepts cash), 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162;

East County Branch, 10144 Mission Gorge Road, Santee;

Chula Vista Branch: 590 Third Ave.; and

141 East Carmel St., San Marcos.

More information on tax collection is available at www.sdttc.com.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

