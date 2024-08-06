San Diego County officials say over $800,000 available in unclaimed funds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office announced Monday that it has $867,171 in unclaimed funds it wants to return to the rightful owners by Sept. 22, before the money is rolled into the general fund.

"If you have done business with San Diego County in the last three years, including paying property taxes, you could be on the Unclaimed Monies list," Dan McAllister, treasurer-tax collector, said in a statement.

McAllister noted that some possible returns are very large, sometimes thousands of dollars.

According to the county, the smallest unclaimed amount is $15, while the largest is $25,118.40.

"I'm sure people could use this money, so my staff and I are working hard to return it to its rightful owners," McAllister said.

Every year, the Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments "have thousands of dollars owed to taxpayers," officials said in a statement. "This usually results from warrants/checks that are undeliverable by the postal service."

Unclaimed funds can accumulate in various ways, such as overpaid taxes, or in situations involving people and organizations doing business with the county or receiving county services, officials said.

If no claim is made after several years, the funds revert to the county. Officials said while the county works to return the money, some refunds go unclaimed.

An unclaimed funds list is at https://www.sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/tax-collection/Unclaimed-Money.html

A copy of the list is also available at Treasurer-Tax Collector branch office locations at: Chula Vista, 590 Third Ave.; Santee, 10144 Mission Gorge Road; and San Marcos, 141 E. Carmel St.

According to the county, residents who believe they are owed money should follow the instructions on the website to file a refund claim by Sept. 22, before funds are rolled into the county's general fund.

People can also email a claim to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877- 829-4732 for more information. They may also sign up to receive emails about new unclaimed money lists.

