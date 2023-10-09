San Diego County Office of Education providing resources to discuss Middle East issues

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Office of Education provided educators and families with resources to discuss the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza with students.

"California is home to students and staff with cultural ties to Israel and Palestine, and has seen a rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents even before the outbreak of war. As educators, we must make sure we provide a safe space for all members of our community to learn about current events and process their emotions," a statement from the San Diego County Office of Education read.

The SDCEO stated the resources below were intended solely to provide access to information.

Teaching resources for educators:

-- Facing history and ourselves - fostering civil discourse

-- Judy Pace - teaching controversial issues

-- Street Law - classroom deliberations

-- Constitutional rights foundation - conducting a civil conversation in the classroom

-- SDCOE resource guide - facilitating dialogue with compassion

Some topics educators may consider adapting for students include:

-- The impact of geopolitical issues in the United States and the extent of its obligation to respond

-- The role and authority of the president

-- The president's policy options for responding to this type of crisis

-- The lasting impacts of significant historical conflict in the Middle East

-- The human costs of war and conflict

Social and emotional learning resources:

For all ages:

-- How to talk to kids about violence, crime and war

-- Talking to your kids about war

-- How to talk to your children about conflict and war

-- Handle with care - supporting young people during crises

For elementary/middle school students:

-- Resilience in a time of war

For military families:

The San Diego County Office of Education creates and curates resources to support military families and students and schools that serve military children.

School culture resources:

-- Trauma-informed resources for school systems

-- The national child traumatic stress network

-- Addressing antisemitism in public schools

-- Countering Islamophobia in public schools

Links to these resources can be found at www.sdcoe.net/about-sdcoe/news/post/~board/news.

