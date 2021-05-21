San Diego County offers free brush-clearing service to prevent wildfires

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego County wants to make it easier for residents in wildfire-prone areas to clear potentially threatening brush from their home.

The Fire Safe Council of San Diego County provides two no-cost programs to help homeowners create “defensible space” around their homes.

Creating a defensible space is required by law in San Diego County.

Through its No-Cost Chipping program, the FSCSDC sends trained, licensed and insured crews to qualifying properties to chop up vegetation that has been removed by residents, making the materials more easily disposed of or usable onsite as mulch.

The agency’s Defensible Space Assistance program helps residents who are physically and/or financially unable to maintain the state-mandated clearance around their home take care of brush and tree trimming, raking up of dead vegetation, and chipping of removed vegetation.

Funding for the services is provided through a $3.5-million grant by the San Diego River Conservancy via Senate Bill 85, according to the fire-safety council.

Homeowners interested in taking part in the programs may get more information and register online at firesafesdcounty.org/programs.