San Diego County leaders to mark 20 years since devastating 2003 firestorm

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - Local leaders will gather Wednesday to commemorate the 2003 firestorm, where four concurrent wildfires killed 17 people, burned hundreds of thousands of acres and thousands of structures in San Diego County.

The devastating two weeks of fires left an indelible mark on the county. Fanned by Santa Ana winds, the fires quickly grew out of control and burned a total of 13% of San Diego County's landmass.

The largest of the fires -- the Cedar -- broke out near Ramona the evening of Oct. 25, probably sparked by a lost hunter's signal fire. The fire destroyed 2,820 buildings -- 2,232 of them homes.

Those who perished in the fires included Novato fire Engineer Steven Rucker, who died fighting the Cedar Fire near Julian.

A Novato fire captain suffered critical burns in the same incident, and two other firefighters from that Northern California department sustained minor injuries.

The Cedar Fire was, at the time, the second most destructive fire in California history. Since then, drought conditions and the 2020 fire season have pushed the fire down to the 10th most destructive. It is the seventh deadliest fire in state history.

Along with the Cedar, which burned 273,246 acres and killed 15, the Paradise Fire near Valley Center began the day after and burned 56,700 acres, 223 structures and killed two. The Otay Fire and Mine Fire both began Oct. 26 as well, burning 46,291 and 46,000 acres respectively.

San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Colin Stowell, San Diego County Sheriff's Captain Tom Seiver and CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham will speak in El Cajon Wednesday to remember the loss of life and damage to property and "highlight the progress, improved preparation, and cooperation across the county in the last 20 years, as well as how we move forward together for a better future."

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.