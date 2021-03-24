San Diego County leaders to introduce resolution denouncing AAPI hate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — County officials plan on introducing a resolution and policy denouncing hate towards those in the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

But, advocates believe more needs to be done.

"What we need now is for the community not just to take a stand today. But, to think about the months, the years ahead on how we can work together to combat this on a daily issue," said Kent Lee, co-chair of the San Diego Asian Pacific Islander Coalition.

Watch the county's press conference here:



Lee believes recent attacks across the country have shed light on this hate, but he adds much of this way of thinking was already there.

"Even before the pandemic had hit our county and our city, knowing the biases and rhetoric was already impacting how people were being perceived," said Lee.

And Lee believes the push to change this, must also be directed towards the AAPI community itself.

"In order for us to combat what we’re seeing it’s required that we are willing to speak up and share our stories even if that’s not perhaps what we’ve been taught," he added.

The policy and resolution will be brought before the San Diego County Board of Supervisors at their April 1 meeting. County Chairman Nathan Fletcher said the policy is in line with the board's declaration of racism as a public health crisis.

“The senseless attacks and hate crimes against the Asian American Pacific Islanders are unconscionable and must be stopped,” said Fletcher. “At the county, we are being very intentional about tackling systemic racism with policy that affects change, and at our next Board of Supervisors meeting we will take action to support the AAPI community.”

And while community activists are grateful elected officials seem to be paying more attention to the problems, those like Kirin Macapugay say it will take more than that to tackle this problem.

"What we need people to do from all communities is to not be afraid to have these conversations and to challenge others when they witness any type of hate," Macapugay said.