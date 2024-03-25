San Diego County launches public records website

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A new San Diego County website was launched to help people submit public record requests, track their progress and see if the records are already available.

The website features a drop-down guide to help people find which county department might have the records they seek, links to other data portals, search-prompts, frequently asked questions and a video with step-by- step instructions on requesting public records.

Officials in a news release said the new Public Records Request Center is part of the clerk of the Board of Supervisors' office, created to meet transparency initiatives and centralize public records requests.

"It will make requesting public records simpler because all requests will be handled through the center or the data portals on it," according to the county.

The website's "View Existing Public Records Act Requests" tool will allow anyone to see the public records that others have asked for, starting with record requests made on or after March 21, officials said.

The county will automatically make information available to the general public three days after the request is completed.

Established in 1968, the state Public Records Act declared that "access to information concerning the conduct of the people's business is a fundamental and necessary right of every person in this state," according to the county.

To use the County Public Record Act website:

-- Click on "Make a Request" and describe in detail the desired records or information;

-- Yellow boxes may appear as one is typing in information, telling them to visit another website or resource;

-- It may be recommended that users add a county department in the drop-down box to help find the records being sought;

-- When finished describing the records, users may fill in contact information such as name, email address, address and phone number (but not personal information, such a Social Security number or birthdate);

-- Without a valid email address, the county can't directly respond to the user, who may still submit a public records act request anonymously (three days after a records request is closed, the county will publicly release the information available by using the "View Existing Public Records Act Requests" tool;

-- Adding an email address allows the county to directly send users the information being sought;

To create an account:

-- After the user adds an email address, the website will prompt the person to set up an account with a username and password; and

-- The account lets county staff ask follow-up questions to ensure they know exactly what a user is looking for, allow users to check on the status of their request and lets them download related documents.

The website is at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/cob/public-records.html.

Those wanting more information may contact the clerk of the Board of Supervisors Public Records Act unit at COBrecords@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.