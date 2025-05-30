San Diego County launches no-cost camping program for budget-friendly summer activities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As summer approaches, many people are seeking budget-friendly activities, and the County of San Diego has launched a program aimed at encouraging outdoor exploration at no cost.

The First-Time Camping program is designed to make camping more accessible for those who may be hesitant due to the associated costs.

Camping is a popular summer activity that allows individuals to relax and disconnect from the outside world. However, it can often be expensive, with campsite rental fees ranging from $10 to $100 per day, depending on location, amenities, and season.

The First-Time Camping program offers free campsite reservations for two nights, as well as camping equipment and instruction for individuals who have never camped before.

Holly Griffiths, a County Park Ranger, stated, "We want to make it easier for people to visit our parks and campgrounds, and this program can open up a whole new activity for someone who loves the outdoors but has never been shown how to camp."

The county will provide necessary camping gear, which includes up to eight sleeping bags with mats, tents of various sizes, coolers, marshmallow roasting sticks, lanterns, camping chairs, and a fire pit. Each campsite will also come equipped with a picnic table and a fire pit.

Participants will need to return the camping gear after their two-day experience, which helps save money as purchasing camping equipment can be costly. Tents range from $30 to several hundred dollars depending on size, sleeping bags cost about $20 each, coolers are approximately $30, and camping chairs are priced around $8.

In addition to the provided gear, campers can enjoy various free activities in the great outdoors.

"Every park offers a little something different," Griffiths noted, highlighting Guajome Park, which features 394 acres just eight miles from the Pacific Ocean. The park offers 4.5 miles of trails for hiking and biking, as well as two ponds ideal for fishing and birdwatching.

To qualify for the program, individuals must not be registered in the county’s camping reservation system.

This initiative not only promotes outdoor recreational activities but also fosters a deeper connection to nature for those who may not have had the opportunity before.

For full details, visit https://www.sdparks.org/content/sdparks/en/news-events/news-stories/FreeCampingforFirstTimers.html.html.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.