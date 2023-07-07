San Diego County kicks off collaborative 'Leave No Veteran Homeless' initiative

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County leaders Thursday teamed up with regional, state and federal partners to announce the Leave No Veteran Homeless initiative, intended to make veteran homelessness rates plummet.

Created in response to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voting in February to accelerate regional efforts to house veterans, the new strategic plan aims to achieve "Functional Zero" -- defined as a time when veteran homelessness is rare, brief and nonrecurring.

"At functional zero every unhoused veteran has the opportunity and support to gain permanent housing," a county statement reads.

Together, the partners developed a framework with goals and key actions needed to achieve them. For example, landlords with vacant units are encouraged to register their interest in providing a rental to a homeless veteran at Help End Homelessness, 211sandiego.org. The county is also encouraging municipalities to support outreach, engagement, shelter and permanent housing.

Between 2020 and 2022, the number of unhoused veterans has dropped by 35%, according to the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, but work remains to be done.

"We've seen success in the built for zero model across the country and here in California," said Dr. Eric McDonald, interim director of the county's Health and Human Services Agency. "We are committed to getting our veterans the help they need to get back on their feet and provide the opportunity for them to live well."

Nora Vargas, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, said a strong partnership with the city of San Diego's Housing Commission will allow government leaders to find "viable solutions for our unsheltered community."

"No single level of government can do this alone," Vargas added. "By prioritizing housing and vital services like mental health, food assistance, and primary care we can keep our families, seniors and veterans under a roof."

Many veterans experience challenges and difficulties, such as processing trauma from their time in service and re-adjusting to society.

Veterans Affairs helped veteran Fred Otto find housing, with support from the county's Housing and Community Development Services.

"The joy of knowing that if other homeless veterans, if they want it, they can get help," Otto said. "My cats and I are very happy and thankful to the VA and to the housing commission for giving me my life."

To learn more about the initiative, visit NoVeteranHomeless.org.

