San Diego County jail inmates eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Sheriff's department announced Friday that all inmates at county jails are now able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Every inmate became eligible to receive the shots under the new California Department of Public Health guidelines that started on March 15.

In early March, a lawsuit was filed against the San Diego County Sheriff's department to reduce the incarcerated population to levels that will allow for social distancing or provide widespread vaccinations.

To date, 427 inmates have been vaccinated.

The Sheriff's Department had already been vaccinating inmates as part of the age 65 and older group that was eligible under that tier phase.

The department said receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary. To date, 221 inmates have refused the vaccine.

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) supplies the department with the vaccine. Inmates have received either the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, the department said.