San Diego County health officials remind parents to get kids vaccinated before school begins

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - As San Diego County children prepare to head back to school, county health officials reminded parents and guardians to put vaccinations on the back-to-school list.

California requires some vaccines for children to attend school from TK through 12th grade, including: DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis/whooping cough), Hepatitis B, MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine), chickenpox, polio and more.

"This exciting time for families is a good opportunity to get the kids up to date on their vaccines," said Dr. Kelly Motadel, county child health officer. "Parents are encouraged to schedule well-child checkups with a healthcare provider to make sure their children are on track with milestones and ready for a healthy and fun school year."

The county also said that the first week of August is California HPV Vaccine Week.

While the HPV vaccine is not one that is required for schools, it is an important vaccination for boys and girls ages 9 to 13 that helps prevent six types of cancers in adulthood, officials said.

"The HPV vaccine is safe, effective and will protect your kids later in their lives," Motadel said. "I really encourage parents and caregivers to ask their child's doctor about getting them the HPV vaccine. Doing it now can prevent 90% of future cancers caused by HPV."

More information about school vaccines and where to get them is available at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/immunization_branch/School_Laws/Parent_Info.html or by calling 211.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.