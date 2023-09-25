San Diego County health care workers strike over work conditions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Hundreds of health care workers from nearly two dozen clinics across California, including in San Diego County, went on strike Monday over what they say are unfair labor practices, staffing shortages, and the violation of workers’ rights under federal labor law.

Patient care technicians with Fresenius Medical Care work with patients who need dialysis. Some patients visit the clinics every day in order to receive treatment.

Local workers who hit the picket line for the two-day strike told ABC 10News the unfair working conditions have been going on for some time now.

“This goes back way before COVID,” said worker Richard Guerrero. “We normally work with a 1-to-4 patient ratio but now it's been about 8 [patients] to 1 [worker].”

Guerrero said he’s been working with Fresenius Medical Care, at the El Cajon clinic, for five years now. He said he trains technicians when they start.

The technician also said keeping employees around have been difficult. This makes it harder for the current employees to care for patients.

Statewide, there are currently 22 facilities striking Monday and Tuesday – that’s approximately 700 technicians on the picket line.

The union that represents the workers are currently in negotiations with Fresenius Medical Care. Workers said they are looking for increased staffing and better wages.

Many employees said they are prepared to schedule more strike days if a negotiation is not met soon. More strikes are already scheduled for Tuesday across the state.

ABC 10News reached out to Fresenius Medical Care for a statement, but they did not response as of the publication of this story.