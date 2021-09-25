San Diego County gas prices increase slightly

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose a half-cent Saturday to $4.349.

The average price is three-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, nine-tenths of a cent more than one month ago and $1.15 higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The magnitude 4.3 earthquake in Carson on Friday caused refinery issues that prompted Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices to increase but "the wholesale price surge has not yet affected pump prices and it may not have much effect because of plentiful imported gasoline," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

