San Diego County gas prices fall for 25th straight day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 25th consecutive day Sunday, falling 1.1 cents to $6.079.

The average price has decreased 29.4 cents during the streak, including 2.7 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 13.6 cents less than one week ago and 27.4 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.787 more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 26th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.2 cents to $4.684. It has dropped 33.2 cents over the past 26 days, including 2.5 cents Saturday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 12.8 cents less than one week ago and 30.2 cents less than one month ago, but $1.541 more than one year ago.

