San Diego County gas prices drop for 30th straight day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 30th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.505.

The average price has dropped 93 cents over the past 30 days, including 1.7 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is at its lowest amount since Sept. 23. It is 14 cents less than one week ago and 91.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 89.1 cents more than one year ago.

"The biggest reason for pump price drops on Southern California in recent weeks is because regional refineries that were off line are fully operational again which has fixed the fuel inventory squeeze we saw that led to record breaking pump prices," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

The national average price rose Friday 1.4 cents $3.792. It is 3.1 cents more than one week ago and 37.7 cents more than one year ago, but 1.3 cents lower than one month ago. It is $1.224 less than the record of $5.016 set June 14.