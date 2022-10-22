San Diego County gas prices drop for 17th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 17th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 4.1 cents to $5.78.

The average price has dropped 65.5 cents over the past 17 days, including 4.9 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a run of 32 increases in 33 days totaling $1.213.

The average price is 32.1 cents less than one week ago, but 25.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.289 higher than one year ago.

Decreases should continue to "happen at least until average prices reach the level they were at in early September," Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.

The average price is at its lowest amount since Sept. 25.

The national average price dropped for the 10th time in the last 11 days, decreasing 1.7 cents to $3.803. It has dropped 12 cents over the past 11 days, including 1.6 cents Friday.

The national average price is 8.9 cents less than one week ago, but 11.9 cents more than one month ago and 42.5 cents higher than one year ago. It is $1.213 less than the record of $5.016 set June 14.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.