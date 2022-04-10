Watch
San Diego County gas prices drop for 12th straight day

Alan Diaz/AP
In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016, photo, a customer puts gas in their vehicle in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Posted at 8:50 AM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 11:50:11-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 12th consecutive day Sunday, slipping two-tenths of a cent to $5.822.

The average price has dropped 19.6 cents over the past 12 days, including 2.5 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.274.

The average price is 11.3 cents less than one week ago, but 11.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.845 higher than one year ago.

