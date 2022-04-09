Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego County gas prices drop for 11th straight day

Gas
Video Blocks
Gas
Posted at 10:12 AM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 13:12:06-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 11th consecutive day Saturday, decreasing 2.5 cents to $5.824.

The average price has dropped 19.4 cents over the past 11 days, including 2.9 cents Friday, which was its largest decrease since March 24, 2020, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The decreases follow a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.274.

The average price is 12.2 cents less than one week ago but 22.2 cents more than one month ago and $1.851 higher than one year ago.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!