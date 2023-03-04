San Diego County gas price rise for 25th straight day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose for the 25th consecutive day Saturday, increasing 1.7 cents to $4.924, its highest amount since Dec. 1.

The average price is 8.2 cents more than one week ago and 28 cents higher than one month ago, but 18 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It

It has dropped $1.511 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The rising prices are the result of reduced supply caused by refinery maintenance and breakdowns, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price rose for the fourth consecutive day following a run of 29 decreases in 31 days, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.399. It is 2.6 cents more than one week ago, but 8.3 cents less than one month ago and 43.8 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.617 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

