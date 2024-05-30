Preview of the 2024 San Diego County Fair

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — The attractions are starting to arrive for the 2024 edition of the San Diego County Fair, which will celebrate opening day on June 12.

Wednesday, fair officials offered a preview event to highlight this year's theme, "Let's Go Retro." Offerings will include events and celebrations tied to the decade theme.

Those on hand for the preview included Charlie Boghosian, better known to foodies and fairgoers as Chicken Charlie, which is in its 25th year. “I can’t believe what a fun job I have. Chicken Charlie’s, San Diego County Fair every year," Boghosian told ABC 10News.

This year's newest fried concoction is a hot dog dipped in funnel cake batter with maple syrup and powdered sugar. Chicken Charlie's will also be offering additional fried items.

A farmer at Del offered samples of its hot peach chicken sandwich, while another booth prepared fresh pupusas and served Barbie-themed pink lemonade. A Spam booth presented the pork product prepared in several different ways.

Among the cultural groups on hand to preview what they will be showcasing at the fair included the Naruwan Taiko group, which will perform June.

The fair always features a variety of arts and crafts. The Home Made exhibit showed off this year's winning entry, a collection of photobooth pictures from one family dating back 25 years. The pictures depict a couple's development from dating through marriage, having young children, and returning with their kids all grown up.

“I hope they come back and take more pictures. This is so great. We love it," said Elena Liu, the exhibit's coordinator.

The fair offers several discount ticket options, with one official saying that if you pay full price, you are "simply not trying very hard."