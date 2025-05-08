San Diego County Fair announces lineup for 20-night concert series

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Fair announced its 2025 Paddock Concert Series lineup, featuring 20 nights of music performances that are included with fair admission.

Ozomatli will kick off the series on June 11 with their signature blend of Latin, hip-hop, and rock music.

All performances will take place at the Chevrolet Paddock Stage, with shows beginning at 9 p.m. nightly through July 6.

Here's the full lineup for the series:



June 11: Ozomatli

June 12: Strait Country (tribute to George Strait)

June 13: Jesse Royal

June 14: 24K Magic (tribute to Bruno Mars)

June 15: Sure Fire Soul Ensemble

June 18: Arena Rock Show

June 19: No Duh (tribute to No Doubt)

June 20: Jake Shimabukuro

June 21: Matthew Phillips

June 22: Who’s Bad Presents: The Evolution of Pop

June 25: The Long Run (tribute to The Eagles)

June 26: Jared Rogerson

June 27: The Expendables

June 28: Forever Ray (tribute to Ray Charles)

June 29: Dead Man's Party (tribute to Oingo Boingo)

July 2: Michael Minelli

July 3: The Como La Flor Band (tribute to Selena)

July 4: TOBY (tribute to Toby Keith)

July 5: Long Beach Dub Allstars

July 6: Devotional (tribute to Depeche Mode)

The fair says the performances are great for the whole family. Tickets to the fair start at $13. You can find more information on sdfair.com.