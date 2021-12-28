San Diego County extends water closure to Silver Strand shoreline

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health and Quality Tuesday extended an existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach shorelines north to include the Silver Strand Shoreline.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary, according to the county. Observations indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the international border north to the Silver Strand shoreline.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

