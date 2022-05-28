Watch
San Diego County educators react to Texas mass school shooting

Educators across San Diego County are filled with anxiety and unease after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
Posted at 5:09 PM, May 27, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Educators across San Diego County are filled with anxiety and unease after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

"I don't know a single teacher that got into this profession knowing this would be a hazard they'd have to deal with," said Connor Nesseler.

Nesseler is a 7th-grade teacher at Earl Warren Middle in Solana Beach.

"It's just really jarring to have repeat events over a number of years," Nesseler said.

Julie Walker, the President of the Sweetwater Education Association, was a teacher for more than 30 years.

"When it's happened to another teacher... and they've been lost after dedicating their life to teaching children, it's obviously a crime, but it's got to stop," Walker said.

While both educators said they feel safe in their school districts, they still fear the worst.

"How would I protect my students if this ever happened to us?" Nesseler said.

Nesseler and Walker said they never thought they would have to consider those questions going into a teaching profession.

Walker recalls when all they did were earthquake drills. Now, she does active shooter training at the beginning of the school year.

"It was never like that when I started teaching, and it shouldn't be like that," she said.

Walker adds she believes a national ban on assault weapons is part of the solution, as well as more mental and emotional support for students who may need it.

