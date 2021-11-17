San Diego County discusses regional plan to combat climate change

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Advocates made up of different environmental groups gathered together to show support for the County's efforts to develop a regional plan that would move the count towards a goal of zero carbon emissions by 2035.

The County recently released its draft regional decarbonization framework with the intended goal of limiting the magnitude and rate of long-term climate change while getting all cities and agencies on the same page.

A proposal some advocates worry could take a while to happen.

"We're always concerned with the delay when it comes to climate action implementation," Noah Harris, an advocate who came to show support, said. "That's why we're asking for a robust implementation strategy for these types of plans making sure they're implemented quickly and successfully, and it's not a plan that just sits on the shelf."

The County Board of Supervisors listened as a team presented the latest version of the plan. This proposal will also look at renewable energy production, how the transportation system can help eliminate carbon footprints, and what policies can be made to put these actions into place.

Advocates say they're hopeful with the collaboration of cities and organizations. The County will meet its target goal of getting this plan adopted by early 2022.

"We want all the cities throughout the region, all government agencies need to be collaborators in this process. We everyone to be on board," Harris said. "We know that our individual jurisdictions aren't doing enough to meet the scale and scope of the climate crisis."

The County has also held meetings with focus groups and organized public forums to help them draft this plan.

