San Diego county democratic party chair stepping down to seek supervisor seat

OCEANSIDE (CNS) — Kyle Krahel-Frolander announced Saturday that he is resigning as chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party to run for the District 5 seat on the county Board of Supervisors.

In January, current District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond announced his candidacy for California's 49th Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point, who is endorsing Krahel-Frolander.

Krahel-Frolander took a leave of absence as party chair last month, and made it permanent on Saturday.

Desmond, a Republican, was first elected to the non-partisan Board of Supervisors in 2018 and will be termed out in 2026.

Composed of numerous unincorporated communities -- such Bonsall, Pauma Valley and Valley Center -- and home to 700,000 residents, District 5 also features the cities of Escondido, Oceanside, San Marcos and Vista.

The 49th Congressional District spans North San Diego and South Orange counties, including the communities of Oceanside, Vista, Encinitas, Carlsbad, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel and others.

Levin has represented the 49th District since 2018, most recently defeating Republican Matt Gunderson in the November 2024 election by a 52.2%- 47.8% margin. Krahel-Frolander serves as Levin's deputy chief of staff and district director.

Krahel-Frolander, who lives in Oceanside and attended the city's El Camino High School, earned a bachelor's degree in government from Harvard University. He is the owner of Frolander Family Partners LLC, according to his LinkedIn page.