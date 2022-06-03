San Diego County continues to see increase in COVID-19 cases as summer approaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— The average weekly number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County more than tripled in the past month, according to numbers released by the county.

“We've seen a doubling in the wastewater over the last 30 days, our cases are going up,” said Dr. Seema Shah, the Medical Director of the county’s Epidemiology & Immunization Services Branch.

“It's telling us that there is widespread disease and widespread transmission out there.”

Shah said hospitals are also now seeing an impact.

“We're seeing a doubling in our hospitalizations and ICU stays in the last 30 days,” she said. “The last count I saw we were at a 199 in San Diego for hospitalizations.”

9,355 cases were reported from May 22 to May 28, compared to the 8007 reported the previous week. The actual numbers are likely much higher because at-home tests aren’t recorded. Wearing a well-fitting mask when indoors is recommended as the county is at the medium-risk level for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This virus really holds on, it's a gnarly virus,” said Amanda Fields, a San Diego resident who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, it was the second time this year.

“I'm pretty sure I did catch it while I was traveling, I just got back from Yellowstone,” she said.

Shah said those who have COVID-19-like symptoms but test negative on at-home test, should wait a day or two and test again.

That’s what Fields did.

“On Wednesday the 25th I tested myself and I was negative, Thursday the 26th I tested and I was positive,” she said. “Just exhausted no energy, runny nose, constant cough, and I threw up.”

After a couple of days of worsening symptoms, Fields received treatment.

“The infection did go into my lungs, the doctors did put me on Paxlovid immediately,” she said.

Fields said she was told to take six of the antiviral pills daily for five days.

“I think everyone is really sick of it, and everyone's sick of restrictions, and want to go out there and live their lives…but just be careful, you know. Use common sense,” she said.

Fields is vaccinated but said she did not receive a booster shot.

The county offers free COVID-19 treatments, such as Paxlovid and monoclonal antibodies, regardless of health insurance or immigration status.