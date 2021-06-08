San Diego County Board of Supervisors voting on how to spend federal relief money

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to decide on how hundreds of millions of federal relief money will be spent within the county.
The county has been given about $650 million in federal funding as part of COVID-19 pandemic relief, and supervisors will look at several plans that would allocate money to different local programs in need.
Leading up to Tuesday’s vote, supervisors have proposed divvying up funds for various plans and programs, including:
- making hazard pay for front-line union workers a priority
- $85 million for homeless services
- $50 million stimulus for small businesses
- $40 million to help local military families and COVID-19 first responders facing hardships
- $50 million for a “dine-out and help-out” program that offers customers 50 percent off restaurant meals, or $10 off per customer
- $10 million towards youth sports fees