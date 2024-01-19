San Diego County asks public to adopt or foster pets to help overcrowding in shelters

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) - County animal shelters in Bonita and Carlsbad are looking for adoptive and foster families to address overcrowding, it was announced Thursday.

The problem is impacting shelters nationwide, and is especially prominent with the number of dogs.

"More dogs are coming into the shelter this year than there were last year, and fewer dogs in the shelters are being adopted or reclaimed by their owners," said San Diego County Animal Services Director Kelly Campbell. "We don't want to run out of room and need the community's help. Adopting or fostering makes a huge difference for the animals in our care and has great benefits for those fostering or adopting."

According to the county, a variety of factors has led to overcrowding, including a challenging economy and housing shortages for many families. This has forced some people to make the difficult decision to abandon or relinquish their beloved dogs. The rising cost of food and veterinary care is also a factor for some families.

Last year, the County Department of Animal Services shelters took in more than 5,700 hundred animals, and more than 5,100 hundred were adopted or returned to their owners.

"Housing and financial hardship were among the top five reasons why dogs were voluntarily relinquished to the shelters," a county statement read. The top reasons for relinquishment were the death of an owner or their ability to care for the animal and too many dogs in the home.

All dogs that have been in the shelter for more than 30 days will have adoption fees waived.

According to the county, if adoption is not currently an option, fostering is always free.

"Even short breaks of a few days away from the shelter environment significantly improves the health and well-being of pets," the statement reads. "All basic care supplies such as food, leash and bedding are included as part of the program."

Pet owners are asked to please have pets spayed or neutered to avoid pet overpopulation. County Animal Services can assist by providing low-cost referrals.

People can also assist with dog food donations which the county can then pass along to community members who need help.

Walk-in hours are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the South Shelter, 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita and the North Shelter, 2481 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

Check out some of the available pets on www.sddac.com/content/sdc/das/adopt.html.

To adopt, a photo identification card is required. Adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis.

