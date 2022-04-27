San Diego County approves purchase of $16M firefighting helicopter

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted unanimously to purchase a twin-engine helicopter to help battle wildfires.

The supervisors' decision will allow the Department of Purchasing and Contracting director to negotiate a fair price for a Bell 412 EPX Helicopter.

According to information on the supervisors' agenda, the helicopter is estimated to cost $16 million.

Board chairman Nathan Fletcher made the proposal, and said getting the helicopter "has been a long-desired goal," as the region deals with a higher risk of wildfires. He also thanked the San Diego County Sheriff's Department for its assistance with funding.

Fletcher added that the county's current fleet of single-engine helicopters cannot fly at night or carry as much water, but a twin-engine helicopter will address those issues.

As of now, the county's aerial fleet consists of single-engine helicopters with 1960s and 1970s airframes.

Supervisor Jim Desmond credited Fletcher for bringing the proposal forward.

"You need to provide the best firefighting capability possible," he said.

In a related action, supervisors also unanimously approved a roadside vegetation management and evacuation preparedness program, along with a contract with Perimeter Solutions to provide a brand of fire retardant.