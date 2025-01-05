San Diego County Animal Services is seeing a rise in animal cruelty cases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — To work for San Diego County’s Department of Animal Services, you’ve got to love animals.

But when injured pets come into their care, like this one did just before New Year’s Eve…it’s tough for even the most experienced staff.

Lieutenant Natalie Harrington with the San Diego Department of Animal Services has seen countless cases of neglect over the years. Dogs whose owners fail to meet their basic needs like this one.

San Diego County Animal Services This two-year-old dog was brought in by San Diego County Animal Services. She had a life-threatening wound on her leg that was left untreated by her owner for weeks.

This case was tough on her.

“The injury was definitely life threatening,” Harrington tells ABC10 News. “Taking care of animals is our #1 priority”

When an animal is in distress, the department steps in.

They’ll typically issue a warning and set a deadline for the owner to provide proper care. But in this case, no action was taken.

“At that point I decided we didn’t have a compliant dog owner so I needed to obtain a search warrant,” Harrington says.

This situation is part of a growing problem. Last year, the department says they received 85,000 calls—many involving animal cruelty.

Harrington says it’s a heartbreaking trend linked to people taking on pets they can’t afford or don’t realize the responsibility involved;

“When you take an animal in, you are responsible for a life.”

Depending on the severity, neglect can lead to infractions, misdemeanors, or in this case, felony charges.

Though the two-year-old pup is still recovering, she’s now in good hands. After getting the treatment she needs, she’ll be named and put up for adoption, ready for a second chance.

If you find yourself unable to keep a pet, be sure to contact resources like the San Diego Humane Society.

The county’s Department of Animal Services is currently not accepting pets due to the high volume of animals they’re already housing.