San Diego County addressing housing crisis for flood victims as vouchers expire

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Since the Jan. 22 flood flooded homes, many families have been staying in hotels. The San Diego County said it is actively addressing the housing needs of these flood victims, particularly as some vouchers have expired.

Daniel Hernandez and his mother, whose homes suffered damage after the recent flood, have been residing at the Ramada Inn in National City for several weeks.

"We're trying to stay here longer because the other hotels that we've checked out are kind of sketchy, and my mom's is a senior, so I don't want her to be going through any trouble," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said his mom was able to get a voucher to stay at a different hotel for another week, but she feels the new hotel is unsafe. He hopes the county will facilitate their continued stay at the Ramada Inn.

On Friday, representatives with the county were in the hotel lobby assisting flood victims whose vouchers had expired or were set to expire. Officials said they started this past weekend, transitioning an estimated 1000 people who were previously given vouchers through several organizations.

More than 900 people have been deemed eligible for the temporary housing program, with most getting assistance through local centers or surveys, according to the county.

The program is offering up to 30 days of temporary housing, requiring applicants to provide proof that they cannot return home due to last month's flooding.

However, some people 10News spoke to said they weren't able to extend their stay at the hotel and had nowhere else to go.

The county says to qualify for temporary housing, people must show proof that they cannot return home because of last month's flooding.

To qualify for temporary housing, individuals must call 211 to apply and provide details about their flooded home, pets, and household size. The county will accept new applications through Feb. 23.

