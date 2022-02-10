San Diego company provides childcare thanks to moms helping moms

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — The COVID-19 pandemic hit the childcare system hard, as many daycare facilities were forced to close. However, a local company has found a way to provide childcare by moms helping moms.

"The pandemic has shown a light on the childcare crisis because so many people who had not felt the burden of lack of childcare started to feel it. It's actually a systemic crisis," said June Care Founder Gretchen Salyer.

In fact, 51 percent of American families do not have access to the childcare they need. So in order to help solve this problem, Gretchen founded June Care. A company with a mission of creating a support network for families in need of childcare.

"We are connecting parents, who need childcare, with qualified host parents who can care for their kids. I wanted to figure out if we could create networks of support for families who don't have it. Typically our host parents are stay-at-home moms themselves."

Gretchen says June Care is about helping moms and communities come together.

"We really believe at June Care, for the nasty hairiest problems, we can bring moms together and solve that. I believe childcare is one of those problems that can't be solved unless we think very differently."

June Care is twofold. While its goal is to help families in need of childcare, it's also a way for stay-at-home moms to make some money.

"When you are a stay-at-home parent, either by choice or necessity, opportunities to earn an income while you are home with your kids are next to impossible. I think most parents will relate to that."

Gretchen says what is unique about June Care is its childcare and at the same time, like a play date.