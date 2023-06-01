San Diego Community College raises Pride flags at district HQ and campuses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — People across San Diego County are showing their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community as Thursday marks the first day of Pride Month.

ABC 10News reporter Natay Holmes reported live from San Diego Community College's District Headquarters for a historic flag-raising ceremony.

For the first time in the district's 50-year history, the Pride flag was raised at the district office and campuses around the county.

District leaders, educators and students attended the ceremony to honor the moment.

"Pride is not June. Pride is not a rainbow sticker you place anywhere you want to. Pride is not the rainbow sock at Target. Pride is about justice. Pride is about courage. Pride is about community. Pride is about queer joy," a speaker at the ceremony said.

In April, SDCCD's Board of Trustees voted to declare June 2023, and every June thereafter, to be a district-wide celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride.

The intersex inclusive progress Pride flag will be raised at all district locations, including City, Mesa and Miramar colleges.

SDCCD says it stands in solidarity with the community, its employees and students.

Among those who celebrated the moment were representatives from the San Diego LGBT Community Center and San Diego Pride.

Sarafina Scapicchio, the deputy director of San Diego Pride, said there is a direct connection between the LGBTQ+ community and community colleges.

"75% of the [LGBTQ+] students who attend community college were not out at the time of their attendance. So even though we see here this beautiful and supportive environment and all of these beautiful out people, we don't even know the depth and the breath of the community that exists here," she said.

She also said that LGBTQ+ students are three-times more likely to face bullying or harassment than their non-LGBTQ+ peers in college.

Members of the community said that's why ceremonies like this one are important.