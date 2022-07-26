SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is officially in the books. The event brought more than 135,000 people to downtown.

ABC 10News spoke with the heroic crew working around the clock to clean up after the four-day event.

“We had over 100 team members in the four days of Comic-Con picking up trash, picking up stickers, doing graffiti removal,” said Alonso Vivas, Executive Director of Downtown San Diego Partnership Clean & Safe Program.

This year represented the highly anticipated return of the event back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.

The San Diego Convention Center Corporation says they estimate the event brought in about $164 million for the local economy. That’s more than in 2019, when Comic-Con brought in about $150 million.

While the event brought thousands back to downtown, it also generated 46,000 pounds of trash this year.

“To put that in perspective for the amount of trash that we picked up…if you were to get 100 work trucks and load them up with trash bags…that’s how many we filled up,” said Vivas.

Vivas said this weekend alone, about 3,000 trash cans were serviced.

Their team – San Diego’s real everyday heroes.

