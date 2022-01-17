San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate, community groups to open COVID-19 testing sites

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate has partnered with local community organizations to open a new COVID-19 testing site at Zion Market on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard at 9 a.m. Monday.

The site -- in Zion Market's parking lot -- will offer free COVID-19 tests to members of the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Additional days may be added based on demand.

"With the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, it's more important than ever to stay vigilant in protecting one's own health and the health of those around you," Cate said. "Folks shouldn't have to drive all over town to find a free COVID-19 test or pay out of pocket to get tested.

Cate is partnering with the Asian Business Association of San Diego and Broadwell Health to establish free COVID-19 testing sites across City Council District 6 in the coming weeks.

"Additionally, with the increase in fake testing sites and price- gouging of at-home COVID tests, I want to ensure San Diegans have access to reliable and free COVID-19 testing sites," Cate said. "The first free COVID- 19 test site will be available to the community starting this upcoming Monday, MLK Jr. Day, at Zion Market."

Starting Monday, Broadwell Health will have the capacity to administer over 1,000 PCR tests a day, and will also offer a limited number of rapid antigen tests as they are made available.

"We're thankful to be partnering with Councilmember Chris Cate to set up free COVID-19 testing sites in District 6," said Jason Paguio, president and CEO of Asian Business Association of San Diego. "Creating quick and easy access to testing sites connected to AAPI businesses is a perfect example of ways we can work together to safeguard our community."

Health professionals will conduct the tests. PCR results are expected within three days. Rapid antigen test results will be provided within the hour. Members of the public are welcome to walk-up to the COVID-19 Testing Site located in the parking lot of the Zion Market. Registration is not required.