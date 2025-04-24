San Diego City Council unanimously approves lower speed limits in business districts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve speed limit reductions on 17 streets in “Business Activity Districts.”

It’s an effort to reduce crashes and improve pedestrian safety, according to a press release from 3rd District Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, whose district includes several road segments that will have their speed limits reduced.

The changes also reflect updates to state laws that gave cities more power to set their own speed limits to improve traffic safety for all road users.

The limits will be reduced along stretches of University Avenue in Hillcrest and North Park; several segments of 30th Street in North Park that intersect with University and El Cajon Blvd; in Ocean Beach along Newport Ave, Bacon Street, and Santa Monica Ave; and a few other segments in Mission Hills, Mission Beach, and Pacific Beach.

“It’ll make these business districts more safe, more fun to be in, and attract more people,” says Will Moore, policy counsel for Circulate San Diego.

He says that the speed limits have a big impact on how comfortable it is to walk around in these areas.

“Even if you’re not standing in the street or crossing the street,” Moore added. “A car going quickly by you while you’re standing next to the curb feels very different from a car going slowly by you.”

The city council’s vote also maintained speed limits on several roads that would have been considered for increases under previous guidelines, which have since been updated to reflect changes in state law.

“Today’s unanimous vote sends a powerful message: speed kills and we will not stand by while dangerous streets put our communities at risk.” Councilmember Whitburn’s press release said. “This is about more than just numbers on a sign. It is about protecting lives, creating walkable neighborhoods, and responding to the fear we hear from our constituents every day.”